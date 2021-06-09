Todd Renaud Sells 5,000 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $863.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONN. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

