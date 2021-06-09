Todd Foley Sells 10,186 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

