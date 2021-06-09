Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,997,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 687,615 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $12,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

TVTY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -189.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

