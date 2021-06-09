TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 303,800 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,800 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for approximately 0.8% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Brunswick worth $96,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

NYSE BC traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.37. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

