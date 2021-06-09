TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,965 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Sunnova Energy International worth $74,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. 25,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,570. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

