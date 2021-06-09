TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 202,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,341,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.05. 6,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.