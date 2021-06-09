TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 31,825 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $70,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $187.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

