TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,450 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $113,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.05. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $181.76 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

