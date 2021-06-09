Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) were up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 341,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,491,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 117,894 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 91.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $3,168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

