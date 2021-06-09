thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.99 ($15.28).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €9.77 ($11.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.57. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

