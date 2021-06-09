Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thor Industries stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,497. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.80. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.