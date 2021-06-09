Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:THO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,497. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.