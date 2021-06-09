The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 628,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

