The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,174 ($15.34). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,174 ($15.34), with a volume of 434,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.41).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,356.74. The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 8,276 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

