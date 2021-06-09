The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.83.

SHW opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

