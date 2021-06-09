The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Trading Down 4%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.05 and last traded at $96.37. Approximately 24,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,799,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.09.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

