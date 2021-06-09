The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 948,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 265,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.93. 160,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600,703. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

