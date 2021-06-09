The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.17. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $330.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

