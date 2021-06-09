The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 74 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after buying an additional 172,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,825,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,357,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.52. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.62 and a fifty-two week high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

