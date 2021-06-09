The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 9.98. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

