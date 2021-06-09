The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,006,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 244,691 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 294,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,671,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.71.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

