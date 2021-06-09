The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in GATX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GATX by 34.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSE:GATX opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

