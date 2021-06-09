The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

