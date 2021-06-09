The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $682.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

