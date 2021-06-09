The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 908 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Glatfelter worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

GLT opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

