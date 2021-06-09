The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $425,000 Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $940.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

