The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $418,000 Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,311,033 shares of company stock valued at $169,946,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

