The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $401,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $889.93 million, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.91. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

