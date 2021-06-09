The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Trimmed by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

