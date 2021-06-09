The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Amy C. Held Sells 844 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

