The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to “Buy”

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

