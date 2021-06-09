The GEO Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 190,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,075% compared to the average daily volume of 8,780 call options.

NYSE GEO traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 3,388,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,097. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 284,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The GEO Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.