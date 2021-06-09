The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.78. The GEO Group shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 354,578 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 969.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 721,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

