The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 955.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 268,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 242,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.