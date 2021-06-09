The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.