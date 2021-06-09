The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27.
In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
