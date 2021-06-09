The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.83

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 6417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

