The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Insider Edwin C. Sparks Sells 28,521 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CC opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.