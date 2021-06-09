The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

