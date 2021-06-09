Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:TVACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 9th

Thayer Ventures Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TVACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 9th. Thayer Ventures Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Thayer Ventures Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

TVACU stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

