TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.78. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1,050,321 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $474.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

