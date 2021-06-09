TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.60. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 5,699 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

