TerraUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.28 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $24.28 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009160 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000257 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,904,666,820 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.