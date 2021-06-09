TENT (TENT) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $185,009.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00387537 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00179126 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00238880 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004223 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004268 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,989,080 coins and its circulating supply is 35,911,988 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

