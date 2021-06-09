Telos (TLOS) Reaches Market Cap of $60.36 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $60.36 million and $540,787.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

