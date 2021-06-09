Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

TELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.68.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.47. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. Analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 14.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 619.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,735 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $9,805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

