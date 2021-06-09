Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TELL. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Shares of TELL opened at $5.32 on Monday. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Tellurian by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

