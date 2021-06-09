Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $680.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.80 million and the highest is $690.10 million. Teleflex posted sales of $567.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Teleflex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.71. The stock had a trading volume of 142,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

