TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

TGNA stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

