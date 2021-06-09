Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,817 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.17.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

