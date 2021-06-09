Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,112 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.